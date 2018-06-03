5th Annual Vintage Car Show

Five O'Clock Steakhouse 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Benefiting Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative & Dryhootch Milwaukee

Car Prizes • Food Truck • Live Music

Free admission. $20 suggested donation.

Give $20 and get a $20 gift certificate to Five O'Clock Steakhouse.

To register your car, email: dine@fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Event will be held rain or shine.

Five O'Clock Steakhouse 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
414-342-3553
