60 Years of Sputnik
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7pm-8pm
Celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sputnik's launch as it took its place among the stars as the world's first manmade satellite. We remember its role in the Space Race as Sputnik sent back information that provided the foundation for future artificial satellites and the dawn of the Space Age.
Price: Free
