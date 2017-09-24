60 Years of Sputnik

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7pm-8pm

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sputnik's launch as it took its place among the stars as the world's first manmade satellite. We remember its role in the Space Race as Sputnik sent back information that provided the foundation for future artificial satellites and the dawn of the Space Age. 

Price: Free

