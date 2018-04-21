7th Annual Earth Day Celebration Presented by Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Estabrook Park 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

oin Rock the Green for the 7th Annual (and FREE) Earth Day Celebration Presented by Milwaukee Riverkeeper at Picnic Area 8 in Estabrook Park, Milwaukee. The #EarthDay celebration is a great way to learn about eco-friendly opportunities and support the community in its environmental efforts. 

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is proudly hosting their 23rd Annual Spring River Cleanup with nearly 4,000 volunteers joining together across the Milwaukee River Basin to pick up trash, get outdoors, and help to achieve swimmable, fishable rivers. Clean up Volunteers and the Community may join the free 7th Annual Rock the Green Earth Day Celebration.

Featuring a live concert by Evan Christian on a pedal powered stage provided by The Velo FemmesBlack Girls Do Bike and Cadence Cycling Milwaukee. Local food vendors will be selling tasty sustainable fare. On-site eco-education from local environmental non-profits and organizations.

To have a maximum impact of landfill diversion, the event incorporates zero waste production including waste reclamation stations and food served on compostable servingware.

Event sponsors: Milwaukee RiverkeeperAnthologie Inc.,  Natural Awakenings of Milwaukee88Nine RadioMilwaukeeWUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPRShepherd ExpressMilwaukee County Parks.

To volunteer for the River Clean Up, register at:  

https://www.milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/restore/spring-cleanup/

Check out more information on our Facebook event page at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/154225318577164/

