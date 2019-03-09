80's Party Customer Appreciation Day

Come dressed head to toe in your 80's throwback outfit for:

* $9 Lift or Tubing Ticket

* Raffle ticket for a 2019/2020 SEASON PASS!!

OR

Come dressed as you are for:

* $15 Lift or Tubing Ticket

* $15 Rental

We'll have:

* 80's Music and a Dance Party on the Patio

* $3 Hotdogs

* $4 Chicago Dogs

* $4 Beer

* Drink specials in the bar

* Wapatui in the bar

* Raffles in the bar