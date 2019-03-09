80's Party Customer Appreciation Day
Come dressed head to toe in your 80's throwback outfit for:
* $9 Lift or Tubing Ticket
* Raffle ticket for a 2019/2020 SEASON PASS!!
OR
Come dressed as you are for:
* $15 Lift or Tubing Ticket
* $15 Rental
We'll have:
* 80's Music and a Dance Party on the Patio
* $3 Hotdogs
* $4 Chicago Dogs
* $4 Beer
* Drink specials in the bar
* Wapatui in the bar
* Raffles in the bar
Sunburst Winter Sports Park (Kewaskum) 8355 Prospect Drive, Kewaskum, Wisconsin 53040 View Map
