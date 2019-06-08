80s Prom w/Mixtape

to Google Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00

Crimson Club 7211 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Crimson Club is stoked to host our 2nd "Back to the 80s, Prom Night"! Our 2nd event, will again include the totally rad music by the bodacious, local tribute band, "Mixtape", free spiked punch from 7-9pm, 80s themed drink list with specials, costume contest with prizes, photo opportunities, and a re-crowning a Prom King and Queen. Omigod, this will be one of most tubular events of 2019!

Info

Crimson Club 7211 W. Greenfield Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - 80s Prom w/Mixtape - 2019-06-08 19:00:00