8th Annual Black Friday Beerfest
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Forget the Mall. The best way to spend Black Friday is with great friends and your favorite craft brews at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Sample a variety of beers from IPAs to ciders from many of the Midwest’s best craft breweries. Save the date, tell your friends and plan to join us for this annual event!
Additional event details and ticket pricing coming soon.
MUST be 21 years or older to attend this event.
Info
Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Museums & Tours