94.5 KTI COUNTRY presents Granger Smith with special guests Runaway Jane

Miller High Life Theatre 500 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

94.5 KTI COUNTRY and the Miller High Life Theatre are proud to announce a partnership to bring Nashville trailblazer Granger Smith (“Backroad Song”) to the downtown venue for a night of cutting-edge country music, along with female vocal trio Runaway June (“Lipstick”), on Friday, March 23rd.

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $21.00, $26.00, $36.00, $42.00*

