Dugout 54 Sunday Open Jam

Dugout 54 5328 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Every Sunday

Dugout 54 houses one of the newest and hottest open jams in the Tri-County area. Boasting a full PA, monitors, lights and backline you are ready to join the party. All music styles and skill levels welcomed. Best of all No Musician Left Behind. Not a musician but a lover of music? Great! We have everything you need. With 32 beers on tap, a full menu and some of the best and most unique entertainers of the area on hand you can't go wrong.

