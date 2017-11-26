Dugout 54 Sunday Open Jam

Every Sunday

Dugout 54 houses one of the newest and hottest open jams in the Tri-County area. Boasting a full PA, monitors, lights and backline you are ready to join the party. All music styles and skill levels welcomed. Best of all No Musician Left Behind. Not a musician but a lover of music? Great! We have everything you need. With 32 beers on tap, a full menu and some of the best and most unique entertainers of the area on hand you can't go wrong.