"A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED

Google Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00

Nancy Kendall Theatre (Cardinal Stritch University) 6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: 7:30 PM

Price: $28.00 General Admission $18.00 Student/Artist

Info
Nancy Kendall Theatre (Cardinal Stritch University) 6801 N. Yates Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-28 00:00:00 Google Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - "A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED - 2017-08-27 00:00:00