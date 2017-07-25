"A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present:
A Chorus Line
Music by Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics by Edward Kleban
Book by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicholas Dante
What Would You Do For Love? Featuring an all-star cast of celebrated Milwaukee performers, this concert staging of Broadway’s iconic A CHORUS LINE brings a new perspective to the classic musical by pitting veteran artists against a young, upstart director. Two performances only!
Dates: Sunday, August 27 at 7:30 PM
Monday, August 28 at 7:30 PM
Tickets: $28 General Admission / $18 Student, Artist
Order online at http://singularsensation.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006
Location: Cardinal Stritch University, Nancy Kendall Theater, 6801 N. Yates Rd, Milwaukee, 53217
Presented in collaboration with Cardinal Stritch University as part of “Arts @ Stritch”
Stage Direction:
Music Direction:
Choreography:
Jill Anna Ponasik
Ryan Cappleman
James Zager
Featuring:
Zach: Joe Picchetti
Larry: Ryan Cappleman
Kristine: Karen Estrada
Don: Joel Kopischke
Sheila: Angela Iannone
Val: Marcee Doherty-Elst
Maggie: Jenny Wanasek
Bobby: Karl Miller
Mark: James Zager
Mike: David Flores
Bebe: Melissa Cardamone
Paul: C. Michael Wright
Connie: Carol Greif
Judy: Diane Lane
Diana: Rana Roman
Greg: Mark Bucher
Richie: Bill Jackson
Cassie: Beth Mulkerron
Al: Doug Jarecki
And: James Carrington, Becky Cofta, Zachary Dean, Sean Jackson, Solana Ramirez-Garcia, Stephanie Staszak, Matt Zeman, Rachael Zientek
Two ground-breaking theater companies, One singular sensation!
About A CHORUS LINE
At a time when the Bronx was burning, and many Broadway theatres were shuttered, A CHORUS LINE revitalized the American Musical with a ground-breaking focus on an ensemble of individual characters inspired by the real lives of Broadway dancers. All-night rap sessions produced a series of tapes containing intimate details of the dancers’ drives, ambitions, dreams, and the daily challenges of existence in the theatre. Through a lengthy workshop process (unheard of at that time), these were woven into a piece that is both conceptually and structurally groundbreaking. Never before had American audiences heard a work that so seamlessly navigates show stopping numbers, dialogue, montage, ensembles, and monologues. For those in the early audiences, it was nothing short of revolutionary.
A CHORUS LINE opened at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway July 25, 1975. An unprecedented box office and critically acclaimed hit, the musical won 9 Tony Awards, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The original Broadway production ran for 6,137 performances over 15 years, becoming the longest-running production in Broadway history.
About the Production
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED lend their unique vision to this iconic musical with a cast of seasoned Milwaukee performers looking back on their careers. As they reaffirm their deep love for the performing arts, recalling “What I Did For Love”, they simultaneously continue to reinvent themselves at new auditions; their “I Hope I Get It” anthem ringing alongside the young up-and-coming artists.
Getting There
The Stritch Performing Arts Center is located in the northwest quadrant of the Cardinal Stritch University Campus in the Joan Steele Stein Center for Communications and Fine Arts. Ample free parking is available, follow signs for the Nancy Kendall Theater and park in Lot 5.
Two star-studded performances, One singular sensation!