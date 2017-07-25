"A Chorus Line" - Milwaukee Opera Theatre & Theater RED

×

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present:

A Chorus Line

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicholas Dante

What Would You Do For Love? Featuring an all-star cast of celebrated Milwaukee performers, this concert staging of Broadway’s iconic A CHORUS LINE brings a new perspective to the classic musical by pitting veteran artists against a young, upstart director. Two performances only!

Dates: Sunday, August 27 at 7:30 PM

Monday, August 28 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $28 General Admission / $18 Student, Artist

Order online at http://singularsensation.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006

Location: Cardinal Stritch University, Nancy Kendall Theater, 6801 N. Yates Rd, Milwaukee, 53217

Presented in collaboration with Cardinal Stritch University as part of “Arts @ Stritch”

Stage Direction: Music Direction: Choreography: Jill Anna Ponasik Ryan Cappleman James Zager Featuring: Zach: Joe Picchetti Larry: Ryan Cappleman Kristine: Karen Estrada Don: Joel Kopischke Sheila: Angela Iannone Val: Marcee Doherty-Elst Maggie: Jenny Wanasek Bobby: Karl Miller Mark: James Zager Mike: David Flores Bebe: Melissa Cardamone Paul: C. Michael Wright Connie: Carol Greif Judy: Diane Lane Diana: Rana Roman Greg: Mark Bucher Richie: Bill Jackson Cassie: Beth Mulkerron Al: Doug Jarecki

And: James Carrington, Becky Cofta, Zachary Dean, Sean Jackson, Solana Ramirez-Garcia, Stephanie Staszak, Matt Zeman, Rachael Zientek

Two ground-breaking theater companies, One singular sensation!

About A CHORUS LINE

At a time when the Bronx was burning, and many Broadway theatres were shuttered, A CHORUS LINE revitalized the American Musical with a ground-breaking focus on an ensemble of individual characters inspired by the real lives of Broadway dancers. All-night rap sessions produced a series of tapes containing intimate details of the dancers’ drives, ambitions, dreams, and the daily challenges of existence in the theatre. Through a lengthy workshop process (unheard of at that time), these were woven into a piece that is both conceptually and structurally groundbreaking. Never before had American audiences heard a work that so seamlessly navigates show stopping numbers, dialogue, montage, ensembles, and monologues. For those in the early audiences, it was nothing short of revolutionary.

A CHORUS LINE opened at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway July 25, 1975. An unprecedented box office and critically acclaimed hit, the musical won 9 Tony Awards, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The original Broadway production ran for 6,137 performances over 15 years, becoming the longest-running production in Broadway history.

About the Production

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED lend their unique vision to this iconic musical with a cast of seasoned Milwaukee performers looking back on their careers. As they reaffirm their deep love for the performing arts, recalling “What I Did For Love”, they simultaneously continue to reinvent themselves at new auditions; their “I Hope I Get It” anthem ringing alongside the young up-and-coming artists.

Getting There

The Stritch Performing Arts Center is located in the northwest quadrant of the Cardinal Stritch University Campus in the Joan Steele Stein Center for Communications and Fine Arts. Ample free parking is available, follow signs for the Nancy Kendall Theater and park in Lot 5.

Two star-studded performances, One singular sensation!