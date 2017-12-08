A Conversation at Ten Chimneys with Cherry Jones

The Celebrated Conversation Series at Ten Chimneys Welcomes Cherry Jones

"One of America's Greatest Stage Actresses"

Cherry Jones, the eminently talented Tony Award-winning actress will grace the stage of Ten Chimneys on December 8, 2017 as part of the

Conversation at Ten Chimneys Series.

Best known for her role as President Allison Taylor on the television show, 24, for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

On the television show, Awake, she played psychiatrist Doctor Judith Evans.

Portrayed Leslie Mackinaw in the Amazon series Transparent.

Won Broadway's 1995 Tony Award as Best Actress (Play) for a revival of The Heiress.

Won Tony Award in 2005 for Leading Actress in a Play for her role as "Sister Aloysius" in John Patrick Shanley's hit play, Doubt, a Parable.

Roles on the big screen include movies The Perfect Storm, Ocean's Twelve, The Horse Whisperer, Erin Brockovich, The Village, Emeilia, The Beaver and Cradle Will Rock.

A frequent reader of stories on NPR's Selected Shorts radio program.

Graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in Drama.

5 time Tony Award nominee.

One of the greatest stage actresses of her generation.

Tickets

There are four levels of seating for this program: $100, $75, $50, $35

Ring (262) 968-4110 to reserve your seat or to learn more.