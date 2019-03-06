A Way With Words Live
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join “A Way with Words,” public radio’s lively show about language, for a fantastic evening! Slang, dialect, etymology, language change, new words, and a whole lot more. The hosts of public radio’s fun show about language will explore the amazing oddities of English, from the very old to the very new — plus host a language Q&A where you can find out what you’ve always wanted to know. You’ll come away enlightened and inspired!
