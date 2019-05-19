AAMD Art Museum Day

The Haggerty Museum of Art joins other members of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) in celebrating the 10th-annual “Art Museum Day” this Sunday. AAMD launched Art Museum Day to underscore the ways that art museums foster community-building by providing crucial opportunities for visitors of all ages to learn and be inspired by the limitlessness of what centuries of peoples and cultures have created. This year’s Art Museum Day coincides with the last day that “Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle” will be on view at the Haggerty. The museum enjoins you to come in and play “Great Lakes Bingo” by hunting for details in Rockman’s paintings and turn in your winning bingo cards for prizes ranging from books to posters and other fun items. For more information, visit marquette.edu/haggerty.