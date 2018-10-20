Abby Jeanne’s Cosmic Weekend: The Quilz (6pm), Immortal Girlfriend (7pm), DEHD (8pm), Lucille Furs (9pm), The Shivas (10pm), BULLY (11pm)
The Cooperage 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Its the COSMIC WEEKEND!
Saturday October 20th and Sunday October 21st!
Abby Jeanne and friends will be transforming The Cooperage into a whilmsical psychedelic vortex featuring local and national performers, art, food trucks, a market for local artists, witches & makers,soul treasure hunts, and MYSTERIES INTO THE UNKNOWN. Each night there will be 6 performers on the main stage.
(vendors looking to get involved please message us for details)
SATURDAY OCTOBER 2OTH
Doors & Market- 5PM ft.DJ Enzo
11PM-BULLY
10PM-The Shivas
9PM-Lucille Furs
8PM-DEHD
7Pm-Immortal Girlfriend
6PM-The Quilz
SUNDAY OCTOBER 21ST
Doors & Market- 2PM ft. DJ Enzo
8PM-Abby Jeanne
7PM-Lydia Lunch
6PM-Fiona Silver
5PM-Amanda Huff
4PM-Proud Parents
3PM-Saebra and Carlyle