Abby Jeanne’s Cosmic Weekend: The Quilz (6pm), Immortal Girlfriend (7pm), DEHD (8pm), Lucille Furs (9pm), The Shivas (10pm), BULLY (11pm)

Its the COSMIC WEEKEND!

Saturday October 20th and Sunday October 21st!

Abby Jeanne and friends will be transforming The Cooperage into a whilmsical psychedelic vortex featuring local and national performers, art, food trucks, a market for local artists, witches & makers,soul treasure hunts, and MYSTERIES INTO THE UNKNOWN. Each night there will be 6 performers on the main stage.

(vendors looking to get involved please message us for details)

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2OTH

Doors & Market- 5PM ft.DJ Enzo

11PM-BULLY

10PM-The Shivas

9PM-Lucille Furs

8PM-DEHD

7Pm-Immortal Girlfriend

6PM-The Quilz

SUNDAY OCTOBER 21ST

Doors & Market- 2PM ft. DJ Enzo

8PM-Abby Jeanne

7PM-Lydia Lunch

6PM-Fiona Silver

5PM-Amanda Huff

4PM-Proud Parents

3PM-Saebra and Carlyle