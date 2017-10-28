Absinthe Tasting with Great Lakes Distillery at Cafe Grace

Join Cafe Grace and Great Lakes Distillery for an Absinthe Tasting on Saturday, October 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For $25 plus tax & gratuity, Great Lakes Distillery will provide a full demonstration and educational presentation while attendees have the chance to taste a flight of absinthe cocktails featuring Absinthe Rouge & Absinthe Verte from Great Lakes Distillery.

To purchase your ticket visit: http://bit.ly/AbsintheTastingCafeGrace

To learn more about Great Lakes Distillery visit: www.greatlakesdistillery.com