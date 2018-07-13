Acacia Theatre Company Presents “Quality Street” by J. M. Barrie

Erin Nicole Eggers directs a tale of wit and wisdom in "Quality Street" by J.M. Barrie, the author of Peter Pan.In this comedy, Phoebe tries to rekindle an early love interest with Valentine Brown, but the attempts result in disguise and confusion and only the truth in love will deliver them all. A huge hit in London, "Quality Street" was adapted for film twice and became so popular that a candy company was named after it. Acacia Theatre Company is thrilled to reintroduce this play to Milwaukee, where it has not been produced for decades.

In her youth, "Phoebe of the Ringlets" imagines marrying Valentine Brown, but he enlists and is deployed overseas. Upon his return years later, Valentine is shocked at the sight of Phoebe - older, tired and overworked - which she interprets as rejection. Through a comical series of misunderstandings, Phoebe finds herself impersonating a younger and invented relative, Livvy, to revive Valentine's interest, or perhaps, have her revenge?

The performances will be given in Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive in Mequon, Wis.

Performances

Fri., July 13 at 7:30 PM; Sat., July 14 at 7:30 PM; Sun., July 15 at 3:00 PM; Thurs., July 19 7:30 PM; Fri., July 20 at 7:30 PM; Sat., July 21 at 4:00 PM; Sun., July 22 at 3:00.

Single Ticket Information

The single ticket prices for the season are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, full-time students, and full-time clergy.More information is available by calling (414) 744-5995 or visiting www.acaciatheatre.com.

About Acacia Theatre Company

Founded in 1980, Acacia Theatre Company is an independent, non-profit, interdenominational group of dramatic artists who share a common desire to integrate art and faith by presenting theatre from a Judeo-Christian worldview. Through uplifting, quality entertainment, Acacia provides occasion for thanksgiving, growth and enjoyment, and the opportunity for Christians and non-Christians to consider their lives in relation to God. More information is available at www.acaciatheatre.com.