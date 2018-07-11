The Accumulation of Acts

Alfons Gallery 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53001

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Alfons Gallery installation uses daily live performance with video, technology, and theatrical arts to juxtapose enduring places in Milwaukee and the challenges of spaces always in flux, reflecting shifting communities and social interaction. Performance 12:00-3:00 p.m.

