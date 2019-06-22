Acoustic Blu (1pm)

to Google Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00

Strawberry Festival Grounds Washington Avenue and Bridge Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

Come out to see us at Cedarburg's 2019 Strawberry Festival!

The Cedarburg Lions will host Acoustic Blu at their location, in the municipal lot next to Armbruster Jewelers.

Cedarburg Lions Club

http://www.cedarburglionsclub.org/index.php?p=community

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

http://www.cedarburgfestival.org/strawberry-festival

Info

Strawberry Festival Grounds Washington Avenue and Bridge Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012 View Map
Festivals, Live Music/Performance
2622711387
to Google Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Acoustic Blu (1pm) - 2019-06-22 13:00:00