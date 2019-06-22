Acoustic Blu (1pm)
Strawberry Festival Grounds Washington Avenue and Bridge Road, Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Come out to see us at Cedarburg's 2019 Strawberry Festival!
The Cedarburg Lions will host Acoustic Blu at their location, in the municipal lot next to Armbruster Jewelers.
Cedarburg Lions Club
http://www.cedarburglionsclub.org/index.php?p=community
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
http://www.cedarburgfestival.org/strawberry-festival
Info
