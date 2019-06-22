Acoustic Blu (1pm)

Come out to see us at Cedarburg's 2019 Strawberry Festival!

The Cedarburg Lions will host Acoustic Blu at their location, in the municipal lot next to Armbruster Jewelers.

Cedarburg Lions Club

http://www.cedarburglionsclub.org/index.php?p=community

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

http://www.cedarburgfestival.org/strawberry-festival