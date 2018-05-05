Acoustic Blu Duo (6pm)

Old Town Beer Hall (Germantown) N116 W15841 Main St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53022

The Acoustic Blu Duo entertains patrons at the Old Town Beer Hall in Germantown!

Come out for their famous homemade German cuisine and drinks at this historic site, and enjoy music by the Acoustic Blu Duo, playing acoustic blues, jazz, and classic pop hits!

http://www.germanbierstube.com/

