Event time: 12-4pm

Acrylic Grounds and Drawing: Combining Media from paints to pencils

Saturday November 4th 12:00 - -4:00pm

There are amazing surfaces with acrylic grounds and on which to combine drawing media with paints. We will cover the amazing surfaces of micaceous iron oxide, molding paste with charcoal and conte crayon, and drawing on molding pastes . We will transform black and white photos with colored pencils over a layer of acrylic ground for pastels as well as using our acrylic "high Flow" paint in paint pens. Also covered will be a discussion of prepping unusual surfaces.

Artists of all levels are welcome

Instructor: Sandie Bacon Class Fee: $45

