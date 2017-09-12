Acrylic Grounds and Drawing

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 12-4pm

Acrylic Grounds and Drawing: Combining Media from paints to pencils    

Saturday            November 4th             12:00 - -4:00pm 

There are amazing surfaces with acrylic grounds and on which to combine drawing media with paints. We will cover the amazing surfaces of micaceous iron oxide, molding paste with charcoal and conte crayon, and drawing  on molding pastes . We will transform black and white photos with colored pencils over a layer of acrylic ground for pastels as well as using our acrylic "high Flow" paint in paint pens.  Also covered will be a discussion of prepping unusual surfaces.

Artists of all levels are welcome

Instructor:     Sandie Bacon    Class Fee:  $45          

