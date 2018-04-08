Living Activism Series: Women’s Jam for The Women's Center

Living Activism at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 7 p.m. Free will donation at door.

Tonight’s Living Activism is our first official Women’s Jam! All proceeds benefit The Women’s Center, a Waukesha organization providing safety, shelter and support to women and their families. Come with your instruments, voices and songs to support this great cause! Both women and men welcome to attend. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com