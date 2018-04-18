Adam Sandler w/Rob Schneider

Adam Sandler needs no introduction. As a successful actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard,” and “The Waterboy.” Sandler’s last three films for Netflix, “The Ridiculous

6,” “The Do-Over,” and “Sandy Wexler,” have been the most-watched films on Netflix to-date. His most recent film, directed by Noah Baumbach “The Meyerowitz Stories,” was loved by audiences and critics alike. This April, Sandler co-stars in the Netflix comedy, “The Week Of,” reuniting him with friend and SNL alumni, Chris Rock. After a long absence from the comedy stage, Sandler has found time between films over the last couple of years to perform in front of live audiences in a sold-out tour in the U.S. and Canada.