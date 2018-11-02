Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala

to Google Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00

Milwaukee Marriott West W231N1600 Corporate Ct, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186

On Friday Nov. 2, 2018 the Wisconsin Independent Learning College will host its 7th annual fundraising gala and we invite everyone involved in the adult ASD community to participate. WILC is a 501 (c) (3), non-profit institution that provides adult autistic students in SE Wisconsin with structure and positive behavior supports, allowing them to become productive, self-sustaining community members. If you, or someone you know, are affected by adult ASD or want more event information please contact the Wisconsin Independent Learning College today at (262) 332-7334.

Info
Milwaukee Marriott West W231N1600 Corporate Ct, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Health, Kids & Family
262-332-7334
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala - 2018-11-02 17:00:00