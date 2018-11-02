Adult Autistic Fundraising Gala
Milwaukee Marriott West W231N1600 Corporate Ct, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53186
On Friday Nov. 2, 2018 the Wisconsin Independent Learning College will host its 7th annual fundraising gala and we invite everyone involved in the adult ASD community to participate. WILC is a 501 (c) (3), non-profit institution that provides adult autistic students in SE Wisconsin with structure and positive behavior supports, allowing them to become productive, self-sustaining community members. If you, or someone you know, are affected by adult ASD or want more event information please contact the Wisconsin Independent Learning College today at (262) 332-7334.