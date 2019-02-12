Adult Piano Night

Tuesday, February 12th, 2019

7-9pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Are you starting piano lessons? Maybe returning once again to playing the piano that you quit playing so many years ago? Or May you just like to listen to others play? Once per month, we have an evening just for Adults who want to meet others who are enjoying the piano. You can play a short piece or just come listen and show support to those who are playing. This is a relaxed, no pressure evening -a chance for you to meet others and let them hear your wonderful piece on a gorgeous Steinway B in our recital hall. There are refreshments and treats! Please call or email Barb if you would like more information. 414-727-5995 or Barbara@steinwayofmilwaukee.com