Adult Swim On The Green

One of the most cultishly devoted audiences in cable broadcasting belongs to Adult Swim, the after-hours, adult-oriented Mr. Hyde to the Cartoon Network’s mild-mannered Dr. Jekyll. It’s given the world oddities like “Rick and Morty” and “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law,” but what about some of the shows that were too bizarre even by Adult Swim standards? Some of those unaired episodes and pilots will be screened at this event, a carnival tour featuring games, prizes, vendors, giveaways and a beer and wine garden, as well as a performance from comedian Zack Fox. Guests must be over 18; admission vouchers are $10 in advance and $15 day-of and include one free popcorn and soda.