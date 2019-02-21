After Sunset Studio Series: "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. RABBIT HOLE charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.
A Pulitzer Prize-winner!
For mature audiences only
8pm Feb. 21-23, 3pm Feb. 24.
TICKETS
General Admission $16.00
February 21 – 23 at 8:00 PM
February 24 at 3:00 PM
Performed in the Marla Eichmann Studio Theater
Info
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122 View Map
Theater & Dance