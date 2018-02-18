“What GOD Joined Together, Don’t Let Social Media Separate”

Returning to the Pabst Theater on Sunday, February 18th, 2018, is the phenomenal stage play “After The LOVE Has Gone” written/produced/directed by local filmmaker & playwright, Mr. C. L. Woodson III. You don’t want to miss this spiritual yet funny stage play showcasing some of the hottest talent Milwaukee has to offer. It’s toured the country and now makes a return home, for 1 more outstanding performance.

Synopsis: Bryson and Bianca are deeply in love and has been living happily ever after, until someone decided to spend a lot of time on social media. Now this couple that seems to have everything going right, stumbles, and trouble creeps in to their marriage. Can they hold it together or has the love simply been lost? Can social media destroy a happy marriage? Experience this emotional roller-coaster that will definitely make you think and appreciate relationships. You’ll LAUGH, You’ll CRY, You Will ENJOY!