Afternoon Tea at Cafe Grace
Event time: 1pm-3pm
We're thrilled to announce we are introducing Afternoon Tea service at Cafe Grace!
Join us for a relaxing Afternoon Tea on July 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Enjoy a selection of teas, petit fours and classic finger sandwiches.
$20 per person plus tax.
Includes the following teas:
Chamomile Medley, Matcha Green, English Breakfast, Jasmine, Tangerine Ginger, and Earl Grey.
Also available is a Mango Mint Iced Tea option.
