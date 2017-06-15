Afternoon Tea at Cafe Grace

Event time: 1pm-3pm

We're thrilled to announce we are introducing Afternoon Tea service at Cafe Grace!

Join us for a relaxing Afternoon Tea on July 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Enjoy a selection of teas, petit fours and classic finger sandwiches.

$20 per person plus tax.

Includes the following teas:

Chamomile Medley, Matcha Green, English Breakfast, Jasmine, Tangerine Ginger, and Earl Grey.

Also available is a Mango Mint Iced Tea option.

Price: $20 per person