Afternoon Tea at the Pfister

AFTERNOON TEA

Saturday & Sundays Weekly: September 8, 2018 – April 28, 2019

Seatings at 12:30, 1:00, 1:30, & 2:00

Reservations Required | Phone: (414) 935-5950 | Email:CustomerCare@marcushotels.com

Credit card guarantee required. 48-hour cancellation notice required or full amount is charged.

As winter rolls in, cozy up to the fireplace with tea at Blu on The Pfister Hotel’s 23rd floor. Guests will enjoy a spectacular view of the city and a tableside tea blending, presented in all–silver service by a Pfister Tea Butler. You’ll learn about each variety of tea, the origins, unique flavors, effects on mood and health, blending options and perfect pairings. The afternoon tea is complete with traditional sandwiches and pastries.

