Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life – Hospice Care

Ahead of Your Time: Care Planning for Later Life seminar is an informational four-part series focused on the different aspects of planning for senior living and later life. While the task may seem daunting to many, local experts stress that gathering knowledge and creating a care plan allows seniors to feel empowered when they take the lead on making decisions that impact their future.

Organized by Ovation Communities, the seminar series will cover financial planning for later in life, downsizing and moving out of a home, finding the right older adult community, and hospice care.

Dr. Katherine Recka, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Hematology and Oncology, specializing in hospice and palliative medicine, Horizon Home Care and Hospice will lead the fourth seminar of the series on May 7. The word “hospice” often carries such a negative connotation that individuals who could greatly benefit from it miss out. This session dispels myths and replaces fear with compassion, caring and dignity, helping people understand the services and benefits of palliative and hospice care.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Participants can RSVP at www.ovation.org/foundation.

Ahead of Your Time is presented by PNC Bank, and also supported by A Gift of Time, LLC, Jewish Home and Care Center Foundation, Horizon Home Care and Hospice, and Oasis Senior Advisors, Hand in Hand Partners in Caring and Arleen Peltz.