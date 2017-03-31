Aimee Mann w/Jonathan Coulton

Event time: 8pm

present

A Special Pabst Lower Level Show

Aimee Mann

plus special guest Jonathan Coulton

Sunday, April 30

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Pabst - LOWER LEVEL SHOW

Intimate Pabst Lower Level Show!! Brilliant singer-songwriter Aimee Mann came to the national spotlight in 1984 with the song "Voices Carry" by her band 'Til Tuesday. Since then, she has gone on to a successful solo career, distributing her own music via her label SuperEgo Records, recording a Christmas album, and getting her toe cut off in the movie The Big Lebowski.