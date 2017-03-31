Aimee Mann w/Jonathan Coulton
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Intimate Pabst Lower Level Show!! Brilliant singer-songwriter Aimee Mann came to the national spotlight in 1984 with the song "Voices Carry" by her band 'Til Tuesday. Since then, she has gone on to a successful solo career, distributing her own music via her label SuperEgo Records, recording a Christmas album, and getting her toe cut off in the movie The Big Lebowski.