Airplane Movie Screening

Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center will be hosting a screening of the iconic movie AIRPLANE at the Shorewood High School Auditorium! And that’s not all! Director David Zucker and star of the film, Robert Hays will join us for not only the viewing, but a Q&A after the film concludes!

All proceeds will go to benefit the programs of Blue Lotus Farm & Retreat Center

Schedule of Events:

5:00PM--Reception in the Shorewood Auditorium Lobby for David Zucker and Robert Hays. Hosted by Colectivo Coffee. Tickets include reception, photo with the stars, movie admission and Q@A session.

$100 per person (limited tickets available).

7:00PM--General Admission with Q&A session. Tickets: $50 per person

9:30PM--After Party-includes movie admission and Q&A session. A chance to schmooze with David Zucker, Robert Hays and the Bliffert’s during an intimate gathering at a high class local Gin Mill and the tab is on us. (limited spots available)

$250 per person (limited tickets available).