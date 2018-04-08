Acclaimed Portland band The Decemberists return to The Riverside Theater, touring in support of their eighth studio album I’ll Be Your Girl. Working with with producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Lana del Rey), the band embraced influences such as Roxy Music and New Order to spark a new creative path and sound for their latest album. I’ll Be Your Girl is the sound of a veteran band finding new inspiration, a unit unafraid of challenging itself to re-connect with its creativity. “Making music is an infinite choose-your-own-adventure,” says frontman Colin Meloy (who is also the author of a series of best-selling children’s books), “and when you go down one path, the other paths get sealed off. So every time we could, we said, ‘If this is what our impulses would tell us to do, let’s try to imagine it in a different way.’”

Every fan presale ticket order comes with one (1) digital download of I’ll Be Your Girl, scheduled to be released on March 16th, 2018. Ticket purchasers will receive an additional email with instructions on how to redeem the download. US/Canadian residents only. One download per online ticket order. For questions, please contact tickets@pabsttheater.org.