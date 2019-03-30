"The blues is best served up live, with an enthusiastic audience and a killin’ band, and that’s exactly what guitarist Albert Cummings does[…]. Cummings effortlessly shifts from chimney subdued stylings to raucous roadhouse raunch to soaring yet stinging lead lines, driving his audience to frenzy in all the right places.” – Guitar Edge Magazine

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $24.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is supported in part by the Wisconsin Arts Board.

-artist website-

https://albertcummings.com/