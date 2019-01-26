The Albert Rd. Band

Google Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00

Ron's Sports Pub 3422 Douglas Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402

Mark the date on your calendar. Come and have a GREAT time with Southern Wisconsin's newest "Good Time" band at Ron's Sports Pub in Racine, WI.

The Albert Rd Band provides Road-Tested, Classic Tunage from multiple genres of Rock, Pop, & Country music.

GREAT MUSIC! GREAT ENERGY! GREAT FUN!

Info
Ron's Sports Pub 3422 Douglas Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Albert Rd. Band - 2019-01-26 20:30:00