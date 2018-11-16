Alchemy & Stardust

Join us for an evening of scientific discussion and public talk by CGCA

Distinguished Professor Emertius John Friedman. Enjoy appetizers and a cash bar while Dr. Friedman recounts the 20th century story of how stars forged the elements of which we are made and provides a 21st century revision. Compelling evidence, partly from graviational waves, implicates collisions of neutron stars in the birth of heavy elements, including silver, platinum gold, and uranium. Learn about the ways, both old and new,

we understand that we are born of stardust.

The talk will be followed by informal discussions with faculty and students about recent discoveries and ongoing research.