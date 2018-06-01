Alek Wasserman Piano Concert \ Places: An Exploration of the Canon

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Pianist Alek Wasserman returns home to Milwaukee for his professional recital debut with an enticing program. Expect audience engagement in addition to traditional performance in order to contextualize the music.

Wasserman holds the Master of Music Teaching from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and the Bachelor of Music from the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music, where he studied piano under Michael Mizrahi and Ieva Jokubaviciute.

$10 / Cash Bar | One Intermission

4142788295
