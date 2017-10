×

Join us for a special evening of Irish traditional music on uilleann pipes and fiddle at the historic Ward Irish Music Archives. Located on the second floor of the CelticMKE Center, the Archives provides an intimate, acoustic listening room for Alison Perkins and Nicolas Brown to perform Irish music deeply influenced by early recordings found in our collections.

Alison Perkins and Nicolas Brown have been playing Irish traditional music on uilleann pipes, flute and fiddle together for close to a decade, but it's only recently that they have finally begun bringing their close musical partnership to the stage. As individuals, they have performed at festivals and concerts across the U.S and Canada. Together, they research forgotten settings of obscure tunes and bring them to listeners with a style that is at once unapologetically old fashioned, fresh, vibrant and spirited. In the past few months, they have already brought their signature sound to audiences across the Midwest, South, East Coast and Canada.

Their debut recording, "All Covered With Moss", was released in October 2016, to much critical acclaim. They have been praised as "a duo that listens to each other, responding in the moment with structure and spontaneity; blissfully at one in their loose and elastic athleticism." (Songlines Magazine UK) as well as a "a grand duo and a lovely racket." (The Irish Echo).

Ward Irish Music Archives at the CelticMKE Center: 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave,

Milwaukee, WI

6:00pm door; 7:00pm show

$15 in advance until 9/16; $20 at the door