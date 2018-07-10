Alive After 5: Matt MF Tyner (5:30pm)
The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Milwaukee-famous front man Matt Mf Tyner from The Carpetbaggers joins us at the baaree for an evening of fantastic blues, rock, pop, rockabilly and some Elvis thrown in if we ask him really nicely (he also enjoys tips as well). Expect to be thoroughly entertained on this wonderful evening in an amazing setting. Dig!
