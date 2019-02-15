All Messed Up 9 - The Showcase

ALL MESSED UP is an event that randomly places people into bands and gives them 2 months to create original music to play at the event. Tonight will feature 8 bands:

Friday 2/15

8:00pm – The Dorsal Service

8:40pm – Crawfather

9:20pm – SAVAGERY

10:00pm – Linneman Toast Crunch

10:40pm – Just Four Goddamn Mouths to Feed

11:20pm – IPAholes

12:00am – Gluten Free Family Band

12:40am – Notorious BLT