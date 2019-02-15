All Messed Up 9 - The Showcase
ALL MESSED UP is an event that randomly places people into bands and gives them 2 months to create original music to play at the event. Tonight will feature 8 bands:
Friday 2/15
8:00pm – The Dorsal Service
8:40pm – Crawfather
9:20pm – SAVAGERY
10:00pm – Linneman Toast Crunch
10:40pm – Just Four Goddamn Mouths to Feed
11:20pm – IPAholes
12:00am – Gluten Free Family Band
12:40am – Notorious BLT
