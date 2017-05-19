Alma Afrobeats Ensemble (6pm)

Event time: Happy Hour at 5pm Music starts at 6pm

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from June 1 through August 31st, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm! We love dogs, but ask that you please leave your little furry friends at home during Jazz in the Park.

Price: free