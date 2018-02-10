Almighty Vinyl is back at AJ's with classic rock and Jon Christie's birthday! That's right, party with Jon on his birthday. What more could you want?

AJ's has great food and we always have a fired up, classic rock-loving crowd, so get there early!

Almighty Vinyl plays music the way it was meant to be. We play no frills, classic rock and give today's audiences yesterday's concert experience.

A full night of music with some new songs and possibly a public birthday spanking ;)