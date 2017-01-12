Event time: 9pm-1am

Come rock with us at our first show of 2017!

Almighty Vinyl is a tribute to the music when vinyl was the king of all formats. MP3s, CDs, cassettes, and even 8-tracks could never capture the majesty of rock and roll the way vinyl held it in its grooves. We give you the feeling of what it was like to see live music back when it was 100% live. Almighty Vinyl strives to recreate the vocals, harmonies, and instrumentation you would expect to hear when you drop that needle onto your favorite 33 1/3.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1811598475719449/