Almighty Vinyl

Event time: 8:30pm-1:00am

We're back at AJ's for our first show of Spring! AJ's is trying out an earlier start time with this show to see how it goes. So make sure to leave earlier to not miss out on any surprises like new music. :)

We can't wait to see you all again soon!

https://www.facebook.com/events/202024826863808/

www.almightyvinyl.com

Price: $8.00 cover