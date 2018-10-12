Alms for the Bored Book Release and Cheap Wine Potluck

Join Sam Pekarske and friends to celebrate the release of Alms for the Bored from Vegetarian Alcoholic Press. Performing alongside Pekarske will be poets Roberto Harrison and Brenda Cardenas, with musical sets from Cairns and Anthony Deutsch. Feel free to bring along a hot dish or a cold beverage (or just show up)!

This event will serve as the soft launch of the upcoming quarterly series Cross / Pollinate, a hybrid poetry and music series (curated by Sam Pekarske) that will highlight local poets and musicians while promoting dialogue between these two kindred yet distinct scenes.

Facebook event here - https://www.facebook.com/events/2195456634069205/