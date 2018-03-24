Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $24.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

With a career at the pinnacle of Irish music for nearly 35 years Altan has achieved legendary status in a genre that has been equally shaped by the band’s influence and genius. On THE WIDENING GYRE, the band explores the musical relationship between American roots music and the traditional music of Ireland. It’s the first full project Altan has recorded in Nashville, and working under the guiding hand of producer and Compass co-founder Garry West, the album pairs these Irish masters with some of the leading lights of American folk and bluegrass music, many of whom the members of Altan have known for years. The resulting music is completely engaging, simultaneously breaking new ground and reminding listeners of the ancient bond between Irish and Appalachian music.