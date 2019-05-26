Alternating Currents Live presents: Urs Leimgruber - Jim Baker Duo

Saxophonist Urs Leimgruber has been a key member of the European scene of contemporary improvised music since the 1970s. He specializes in solo concerts and performs regularly; in collaborations including Trio Leimgruber-Demierre-Phillips, Quartet Noir with Marilyn Crispell, Joëlle Léandre, Fritz Hauser, Jacques Demierre, Roger Turner, Thomas Lehn, Gerry Hemingway, Joëlle Léandre in performances in Europe, Canada, USA, Japan, and South-America. His recordings include work with Fred Frith, Steve Lacy, Lauren Newton, Keith Rowe, Günter Christmann, Günter Müller, Sunny Murray, John Tchicai and many, many others.

Jim Baker has been playing in and around the Midwest as a pianist, keyboardist, and synthesist for more than three decades, mostly in improvisational contexts, and the list of his recordings and collaborations includes an extraordinary roster of significant contemporary improvisers and composers. Of his virtuoso work on synthesizer, critic John Corbett writes: “But listeners can't claim to have him pegged until they've heard him turn the knobs of an ARP 2600, the archaic but still-more-than-viable synthesizer on which he most frequently dials and deals. To hear him manipulate the analog monster (and other digital and electric gremlins) is an adventure in pure sound exploration and live electronic improvisation—he'll start with a simple unadulterated tone, then integrate, elaborate, extrapolate, and perhaps eventually defenestrate.”