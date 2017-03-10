Event time: 8pm

ALTON BROWN LIVE:

Eat Your Science

Saturday, April 8

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Television personality, author and Food Network star, Alton Brown, returns to the Riverside Theater with his all new live culinary stage extravaganza, “ALTON BROWN LIVE: Eat Your Science”. Brown says fans can expect “all-new everything including songs, new comedy, new puppets and bigger and better potentially dangerous food demonstrations” making this a show not to be missed!