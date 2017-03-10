Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science
Saturday, April 8
Television personality, author and Food Network star, Alton Brown, returns to the Riverside Theater with his all new live culinary stage extravaganza, “ALTON BROWN LIVE: Eat Your Science”. Brown says fans can expect “all-new everything including songs, new comedy, new puppets and bigger and better potentially dangerous food demonstrations” making this a show not to be missed!
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
