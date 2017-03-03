America

Google Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Presents

Exceptional Artists Presents

An Unforgettable Evening with

America

Friday, March 31

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

One of the most well loved artists in the history of rock and roll, America racked up a bevy of iconic hits including ‘A Horse with No Name’, ‘Sister Golden Hair’, ‘Ventura Highway’ and many more. Don’t miss folk rock legends ‘America’, live at The Pabst.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00 iCalendar - America - 2017-03-31 00:00:00