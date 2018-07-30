American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits Golf Course N8501 Lakeshore Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53083
Take a swing against cancer!
The American Cancer Society’s inaugural Heartland Classic Invitational is Monday, July 30 at Whistling Straits in Kohler. This is your exclusive opportunity to hit the links for a good cause and play one of the greatest championship golf courses in the country.
Sponsorships and foursomes are available.
After a challenging day of golf on The Straits, attendees will enjoy a post-round awards dinner with PGA Tour Champion Chip Beck and hosted by sports play-by-play announcer, Wayne Larrivee.
All proceeds support the American Cancer Society’s groundbreaking research program to help find cancer’s causes and cures.
Visit HeartlandClassic.org or email hayley.johnson@cancer.org.