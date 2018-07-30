American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational

Take a swing against cancer!

The American Cancer Society’s inaugural Heartland Classic Invitational is Monday, July 30 at Whistling Straits in Kohler. This is your exclusive opportunity to hit the links for a good cause and play one of the greatest championship golf courses in the country.

Sponsorships and foursomes are available.

After a challenging day of golf on The Straits, attendees will enjoy a post-round awards dinner with PGA Tour Champion Chip Beck and hosted by sports play-by-play announcer, Wayne Larrivee.

All proceeds support the American Cancer Society’s groundbreaking research program to help find cancer’s causes and cures.

Visit HeartlandClassic.org or email hayley.johnson@cancer.org.