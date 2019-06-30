"American Dreams"

Belle Ensemble mezzo-soprano Erin Sura and baritone Ryan Garrett White, accompanied by Elizabeth Biermann, will perform songs by American composers depicting the delights, desires, and disappointments of American life. The repertoire for this concert features music from the American operatic and musical stage, highlighting composers Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, Jake Hegge, Robert Aldridge, and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

This performance marks the second Pro Populo concert of the Belle Ensemble's fourth season, presented to the community free of charge.